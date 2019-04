KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today tabled five Bill amendments for first reading at Parliament today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng made the First Reading for Customs (Amendment) 2019, Excise (Amendment) 2019, Free Zones (Amendment) 2019, Sales Tax (Amendment) 2019 and Service Tax (Amendment) 2019.

Lim said that these amendments’ Second Reading are slated to be concluded in this Parliament sitting, which scheduled to end on April 11.