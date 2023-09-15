Finance Ministry to extend Budget 2024 feedback to Sept 22

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the favourable response, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has decided to extend the period of collecting feedback related to Budget 2024 through the Budget 2024 Proposal portal for one week until Sept 22, 2023.

As of Sept 13, 2023, the Budget 2024 roadshow has gone to all corners of the country through nine state tours led by Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) and Deputy Minister II Steven Sim Chee Keong, as well as 24 engagement sessions conducted by the ministries in the Unity Government.

“The session involved the participation of more than 7,000 participants from various backgrounds such as chambers of commerce, economists, technocrats, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and even the general public,“ it said in a statement today.

At the same time, MOF has received over 9,500 responses from the public through the Budget 2024 Proposal portal.

Preparations for Budget 2024 began with the presentation of the Madani Economy: Empowering People on July 27, 2023, which also served as a pre-budget statement.

The policy frameworks that have been launched to complement the Madani Economy included the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the New Industry Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), and the midterm review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP MTR).

Budget 2024 will be tabled by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 13.

The public is invited to give their feedback on Budget 2024 through the budget portal via https://budget.mof.gov.my/ms/. - Bernama