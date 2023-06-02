Finance Ministry to meet PLUS on Johor’s request for additional lanes on Yong Peng-Skudai route

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Ministry of Finance will meet with PLUS Malaysia Bhd this week to get its views on Johor’s request for an increase from four to six lanes on the Yong Peng to Skudai route for the North-South Expressway.

Deputy Minister of Finance I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the request by the Johor government, made before the 14th General Election, was to reduce traffic congestion on the affected route.

“From Melaka to Seremban, there are already six lanes, while from Seremban to Kuala Lumpur there are already eight lanes. (But) when you go to Johor, there are only four lanes, whereas Johor makes such a large contribution to the nation’s wealth and income,“ he told reporters after the state-level 2023 Budget dialogue in Kota Iskandar, here, today.

Apart from that, he said the federal government will also look into the health needs, like hospital, and flood problems, as well as schools in need of repair in the state.

Ahmad, who is Pontian Member of Parliament, said the next budget dialogue session will be in Perak and this Friday has been set as the deadline for the ministry to receive proposals for the 2023 Budget.

Commenting on the reduction in allocation for Members of Parliament, he said a retreat for the 148 government MPs will be held on Feb 12 in Putrajaya to discuss the matter.

Also present at the dialogue were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani. - Bernama