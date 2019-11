BUTTERWORTH: A financial adviser of a bank today pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here to one charge of cheating and six counts of criminal breach of trust involving investments amounting to RM716,000.

R. Ganeson, 33, from Bukit Mertajam, Penang claimed trial after all the charges were read out before judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus.

According to the first charge, Ganeson is alleged to have cheated a businessman by deceiving him to hand over RM716,000 for investment purposes.

He allegedly committed the offence between June and October this year at a bank in Taman Inderawasih, Jalan Chain Ferry under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Ganeson was also charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust for dishonestly taking all the money from the victim from June to October this year.

He was charged with committing the offences under Section 406 of the Penal Code on June 21, July 24, Sept 13 to 23, and Oct 23 between 8am and 5pm at the same bank where the accused was employed.

Deputy public prosecutor JG Kaameni prosecuted the case while lawyer Sukhdave Singh represented the accused.

The court allowed Ganeson a RM30,000 bail in one surety and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

Judge Norhayati fixed Jan 2 next year for mention of the case. - Bernama