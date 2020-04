PUTRAJAYA: A one-off payment of RM600 each to registered taxi drivers and tour guides will be deposited into their registered account starting today.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement today said the move to deposit the payment direct into accounts was to facilitate the people as they did not have to leave their house during the current Movement Control Order (MCO).

MOF noted that the registered recipients could check and update their accounts at MOF official website at www.treasury.gov.my starting tomorrow.

“The government hopes this assistance will ease the burden of the people in living a challenging daily life due to the COVID-19 outbreak,“ the statement said.

According to the ministry, the payments were made due to the government’s concern on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people of every walk of life, especially those in the tourism-based industry.

In line with the aspiration, MOF said, the government had announced a RM600 one-off assistance for taxi drivers, tour guides, tour bus drivers and trishaw operators. - Bernama