Financial assistance to IWK to cover its operating costs

KUALA LUMPUR: The financial assistance to Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) is to cover its operating costs which cannot be covered through tariff collection, said Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix).

He said the ministry expected financial assistance to IWK to be reduced in stages after the company implemented programmes to search for fundings to cover the project, including reviewing sewerage tariffs.

Tuan Ibrahim said this when winding up the debate on Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the committee stage for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

The debate session was participated by 18 MPs and the Dewan Rakyat then approved an estimated operating expenditure of RM565,535,200 for the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) under Budget 2022, with more votes in favor.

Earlier, the Dewan Rakyat approved an estimated operating expenditure of RM256,601,400 for the Ministry of Federal Territories next year.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues Monday. — Bernama