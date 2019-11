KUALA LUMPUR: The Felda Outstanding Students’ Special Fund for Overseas Studies could not be continued due to the current financial constraints faced by the government, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Senator Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix) said Felda’s cash flow was in an unstable state when the Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the government from Barisan Nasional on May 8, 2018.

The discontinuation of the fund was made based on Felda’s financial situation, as well as focusing on efforts to restore the glory of Felda, he said when replying to a question from Datuk Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol).

The special fund provided scholarships of between RM500,000 and RM800,000 to children of Felda settlers for the duration of four-year study programme overseas. — Bernama