KUALA LUMPUR: National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid (pix) has tested positive for COVID-19 based on test results obtained yesterday.

Finas in a statement today said Zakaria would observe the quarantine period as recommended and would be monitored by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“In his absence, Finas will continue to operate as usual.

"Zakaria thanks all parties who have prayed for his well-being and apologises for any inconvenience caused," read the statement. – Bernama