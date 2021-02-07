FINAS expresses appreciation over launch of PRISMA

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has welcomed the injection of funds for the local creative industry through the Malaysian Creative Industry Stimulus Package (PRISMA).

Finas in a statement said the move was important to revitalise the industry, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.

It also thanked Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who launched the stimulus package yesterday.

“Finas welcomes all efforts that benefit creative industry players, and at the same time, is able to drive the local creative industry to the international stage.

“Finas has high hopes that all creative industry players can uphold the spirit of togetherness and set aside differences of opinion in facing the current challenges and economic pressures due to the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic,“ read the statement.

PRISMA is a short-term stimulus package implemented by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the country’s creative industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to benefit over 9,000 industry players.- Bernama