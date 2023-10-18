Finas to focus on script devt, co-production efforts to move industry in right direction

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) will focus on script development and co-production efforts to steer Malaysia’s creative industry in the right direction.

Finas chairman Datuk Kamil Othman said the RM90 million allocated for the creative industry in Budget 2024 is sufficient towards realising the two goals to improve the industry, which plays a crucial role in nation-building.

“These two (script development and co-production of films) might hold the key to some of the things that we are trying to achieve locally. Many Malaysian-made films only last three or four days in the cinema.

“...maybe because Malaysians would like to see Malaysian films be successful outside (abroad) first before the films are shown in this country,” he said adding that one of the solutions to this problem is establishing co-production partnerships.

“...(Malaysians) like to see the involvement of talent and stars from outside,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Belanjawan 2024 programme today.

He said the allocation will allow Finas to create films that can generate an income for the country that is three or four times the economic value as well as enhance efforts to market and promote local films internationally.

“My view is that we can market our local films outside Malaysia. I believe that other countries are willing to take our content,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling Budget 2024 on Oct 13 said a total of RM160 million has been allocated to implement various initiatives for the benefit of the local arts and creative industry, subsequently encouraging the creation of more arts products in Malaysia.

Of the figure, RM90 million is allocated for the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) initiative to encourage the production of films of international standard. - Bernama