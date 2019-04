KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) will introduce the Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) contribution schemes for independent film crews soon, said its chairman Datuk Gerald Hans Isaac.

He said the schemes will not only ensure a future for the actors but also to production crew including make-up artistes, runners, drivers and wardrobe attendants who work night and day.

“Finas has its working paper ... discussions for the mechanism to implement the scheme with both the bodies. The conditions and methods will be up to them to apply the system for the arts industry.

“Finas has also met with the management of television stations and freelance production houses. There are many things which must be done to ensure this becomes successful,“ he told reporters on his first day at work in Finas today.

He said the introduction of the schemes were part of the manifesto he drew up together with Finas new chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri who took over the helm a month ago.

However, he refused to reveal the other 14 manifesto, saying:” I do not want just to make promises, I want to execute a plan first, get the job done, and when I get results,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia announced the actor, director and producer as Finas chairman for two years, effective last Monday, to take over from Samsuni Mohd Nor who was carrying the duties of acting chairman for four more months. — Bernama