Finas urged to come up with more local animation films

KUALA LUMPUR: More local animation films need to be produced in order to break through the international stage, said chairman of Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) Datuk Gerald Hans Isaac.

He called on local production houses to capitalise on the animation industry as it was becoming a quick passport to international markets.

“Animation films can go through various countries with different languages, it breaks through the language barriers, like ‘Upin and Ipin’ for example.

“I hope our production houses will be able to create a path to penetrate China, the European and United States’ market in their quest to reach out to the international market,“ he said during the official industry partner announcement between KRU Animation Studios and KidZania Kuala Lumpur, here, today.

Also present were chief executive officer of Finas, Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri, president and Group CEO of KRU Entertainment Datuk Norman Abdul Halim and mayor of KidZania Kuala Lumpur, Shahrul Nizar Ahmad.

KRU had also invited 30 underprivileged children from Pusat Jagaan Telaga Kasih Nur Muhammad who received “duit raya” and token of appreciation as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Through the partnership, KRU will introduce their animation studio in KidZania in an effort to increase the knowledge on animation industry among the young generations.

Youngsters who attend KidZania will be able to learn the process of making the animation films including the preparation of storyline, storyboard, creating characters and learning to do voice over.

KRU also offers a programme called AfterClass for pre-school and primary school students to develop their interest in arts and animation productions, which will be helpful when they join the industry in the future. — Bernama