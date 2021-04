KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) wants to formulate a strategy of integration actions by the government and private sector to eradicate piracy especially in the media industry.

Its deputy chairman, Datuk Norman Abdul Halim said the matter would be discussed in its board of directors meeting on April 15.

“It’s better if we could eradicate the problem together and not put the responsibility solely on Finas as the problem involved all interested parties and those who love the industry,” he said when launching #JanganTontonHaram Anti-Piracy Campaign here today.

He said so far the various activities carried out by various bodies and the agencies including the association are on ad hoc and in-silo basis.

Norman said Finas has set up a ‘war room’ to monitor illegal activities in October 2020 which functions as a centre to coordinate all reports and discuss with the authorities such as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as well as police for further action.

He said media industry players could report piracy activities by sending an email to Finas war room via pembanteras@finas.my.

On Feb 23, the Malaysian Entertainment and Media (E&M) Industry in a statement said they have been suffering annual losses amounting to RM3 billion and the government is losing RM500 million in income tax due to digital piracy.

Meanwhile, film director and producer, Datuk Dr Yusof Haslam said the government should be more serious in addressing piracy which has been going on for a long time.

“I agree with the campaign to eradicate piracy but it has not brought about a total solution. The efforts should be mobilised more seriously by the government as many are not afraid of being involved in piracy,” he said. — Bernama