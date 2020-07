KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) wishes to air old films to highlight Malaysia’s history up to about 60 years ago, in conjunction with our independence day next month.

Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid said the corporation might work with Bernama to start a special channel which could reach younger generations.

“We want to dig out those old films ... there are young people, our new generations, in fact me too, actually there are a lot of things I do not know, but we have all that (on film).

‘’For example, how do we started to open Felda (Federal Land Development Authority), we cut down trees, our parents did it ... the materials are all there (in old films) and we need to show them to our young people, “he said when he was a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme tonight.

Malaysia would celebrate its 63rd independence anniversary on Aug 31.

Meanwhile, Zakaria said he faced a big challenge to one day see local films gaining international recognition.

“The Oscar award is the highest level in the film industry. If in sports we can set a target for the gold medal (highest level achievement), why not in film, we should also have the ambition to win Oscars one day,“ he said. - Bernama