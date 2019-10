KUALA LUMPUR: The government must find a formula to tackle the increase in the prices of goods which has burdened the people, said Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

In making the call, the PKR president said although he personally opined that the situation was still under control, the people, especially the lower income group, were hoping for a solution to the issue.

“I see that among the factors that contribute to the price hikes is the limited production of agricultural-based items,“ he said when debating the Supply Bill 2020 at Dewan Rakyat here today.

On the issue of poverty, Anwar said giving subsidies and providing aid should not be a long-term measure to empower low-income earners.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa) proposed the government to resume the implementation of the Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 (MRT3) project to complement the public transportation system in the Klang Valley.

He said the move not only could further expand the urban public transport network but also meet the increasing number of passengers in the capital.

“We already have MRT1, MRT2, LRT (Light-Rail Transit) and other systems, therefore we need the MRT3 to make sure that our transportation system is more efficient and able to fulfill the needs of consumers,” he said.

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PH-Beluran) wanted the government to conduct an in-depth study on the Fuel Subsidy Programme (PSP) to ensure that the people in the rural areas were not left out.

He said the ceiling price of subsidised petrol at RM2.08 for RON95 and RM2.18 for diesel for Sabah and Sarawak were seen as only benefiting those who had petrol stations in their areas.

“We should realise that most villages in the interior do not have petrol stations and if the RM2.08 sen per litre price is maintained, only those living near the petrol stations can enjoy the benefit,“ he said.

On last Friday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tabled the Supply Bill 2020 comprising RM241 billion for operating expenditure and RM56 billion for development expenditure.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama