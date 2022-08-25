‘Find out for yourselves’, Shafee told media when asked about Najib’s condition

PETALING JAYA: Senior lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah was visibly upset upon being repeatedly asked by media personnel about Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s condition today, NST reports.

Shafee, was reportedly upset after being surrounded by the journalists upon returning to the Kuala Lumpur court after his lunch break. He also refused to give any comment.

Shafee represents Najib in the corruption trial over the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds.

On Tuesday, the Pekan member of parliament was sent to Kajang Prison after the Federal Court upheld his 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

Today, Najib is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.