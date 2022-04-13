$!Find the best tertiary course for you at King’s College’s Open Day

PETALING JAYA: Confused on what course to pursue after obtaining your SPM results? Look no further as Kings College Kuala Lumpur will be organising an Open Day for you to get all the information you need to pursue your higher education.

The two days event; from 16 April to 17 April, will be packed with talks, tours and meet-and-greet with lecturers including many of the student community, who serve as ambassadors.

If you are unsure at this stage of what you want to pursue, there will be a presentation on all the courses offered at King’s College and what are the added value you will gain at the end of the course. There will also be a talk on “King’s College Diploma Studies: Future Jobs... Future Skills” to ensure you choose the right path.

Those who are certain that accountancy is their focus can attend “Career beyond Numbers”; while those who are keen in hotel management can attend the “The New Future for Hotels” talk by our experienced lecturers. Students will also be given a tour of the mock-up hotel room, restaurant and also the well-equipped kitchen on campus for hands-on training throughout your diploma studies. You will be given a chance as well on the day to see what it is like to study the course in the trial class.

If you are someone who is looking to run a business or you enjoy anything to do with finance and marketing, be sure to attend the “Unlocking Today’s Business Secret’’, “Your Career in the Financial Sector”, and gain informative knowledge on global supply chain management.

If you are a creative thinker and enjoy problem-solving, then King’s College’s cutting-edge Diploma in Information System is for you.

By combining fundamental business skills with IT-specific competencies, this innovative curriculum offers you the opportunity to excel at the challenges of operating in today’s business environment.

The core course of this diploma will introduce you to the theory and practice of ICT, including programming, problem-solving, and software applications. Specialisation pathway courses will let you choose the kind of ICT skills you want to focus on. For example, you may specialise in ICT support, network support, or software development. Even better, students will be taught and given additional certificates on SQL, C++, Java, Python and many others during their course of studies.

Upon completion of our Diploma programs, students can choose to pursue a final year degree with our renowned partner universities.

If you are looking to learn English or improve your proficiency in the language, then Certificate in English is what you are looking for. A well-designed intensive certificate program for you to learn the language to prepare yourself to grab better job opportunities. Early birds will also enjoy FREE English classes while waiting for SPM results.

It gets even better! Stand a chance to secure a scholarship up to 100% when you drop by during any of the days, as scholarship interviews will be conducted on campus on both days. Kings College is also offering attractive early-bird waiver fees and RM1000 cash rebate when you sign up during the open day. There’s even ADIDAS cash voucher up for grabs.