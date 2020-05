ALOR STAR: A 37-year-old man from Malacca who told police he was visiting his diabetic father in the kampung was fined RM1,000 for violating the interstate travel ban.

Yan district police chief, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Shahnaz Akhtar, said that at 10.30pm last night, police were directed to a house in Kampung Bahagia, Kota Sarang Semut in Yan to investigate a possible violation of the interstate travel ban.

It was conducted under ‘Ops Covid-19’ which is to ensure people comply with the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The 37-year-old man, whose workplace is located in Malacca, returned to his kampung four days ago supposedly to visit his diabetic father, said Shahnaz.

“The man was unable to show documents or a support letter issued by the authorities, and neither could he come up with a reasonable reason for crossing state lines,” he told Bernama today.

The man was then brought to the Yan district police headquarters where he confessed to not having written permission for interstate travel.

“He was issued a RM1,000 compound fine which has to be paid within two weeks and the case will be investigated under Regulation 6 (3) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020,” said Shahnaz. - Bernama