Fire & Rescue Dept launches fund for Adib’s next-of-kin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has launched the Wira Merah Fund to help the next-of-kin of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who died on Monday night.

JBPM said those who wished to donate could send in their contribution by cheque, via fund transfer (EFT) or by cash.

“The contributions can be channeled to the bank account of Akauntan Negara Malaysia–KPKT–T, account number 16010000876715 at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad,“ the statement said.

Those who want to donate may contact JBPM Corporate Management Division director Siti Rohani Nadir at 013-2488994 or 03-88927652 for further details.

JBPM also thanked the public for their concern and the respect accorded to Muhammad Adib.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Adib’s mother, Asma Aziz said that she has no intention of forgiving those behind the murder of her son.

“I want them to face justice. What they did is beyond forgiving,“ she reportedly said today.

Asma added that she and her family appreciated the support of netizens on social media who have also called for justice on her son’s behalf.

On a related matter, the government has also decided to give a posthumous promotion to Muhammad Adib from grade KB19 to grade KB22 with immediate effect.

Secretary-general of the Housing and Local Government Ministry Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said the promotion was to help ease the burden of his family in terms of his pension.

“We are saddened by his passing as he has sacrificed, showed bravery in carrying out duties by setting aside personal safety and suffered injuries while conducting official duties.

“The government will also speed up the payment of the compensation from his contribution of more than RM200,000 which will be managed by the fire department,“ he told Bernama at Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah.

Muhammad Adib, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.41pm on Monday after he was severely injured believed to have been assaulted in the riot incident at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Subang Jaya, on Nov 27.