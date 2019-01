PUTRAJAYA: The Tabung Wira Merah, a fund set up by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for its six personnel who were killed during a search and rescue operation at a mining pool in Taman Putra Perdana Puchong, Selangor in October, received contributions amounting to RM393,802.

JBPM in a statement expressed its appreciation and thanks to those who had contributed towards the fund which was launched on Oct 9 and ended on Dec 31.

On Oct 3, six members of JBPM’s Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) drowned while searching for a teenager Muhammad Ilham Fahmy Mohammad Azzam, who drowned at the disused mining pool while fishing with friends.

The six divers were Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34; Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32; Mazlan Omarbaki, 25; Yahya Ali, 24; Adnan Othman, 33, and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25. — Bernama