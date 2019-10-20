Fire & Rescue Dept to freeze officers leave if flood in Perak worsens

IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will freeze the leave of its personnel and officers if the flood situation in the state worsens.

Its director Azmi Osman said currently only between 10% and 20% of personnel were allowed to go on leave following the recent flash floods in several districts in the state.

“The strength of the Perak JPBM now comprises 1,100 officers, 220 auxiliary and 880 volunteer firefighters.

“If the event of insufficient personnel, we will seek assistance from the neighbouring states in terms of personnel, boat and heavy vehicles including trucks,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said thus far the Perak JBPM had mobilised 10 trucks, 30 four-wheel-drive vehicles and 44 boats for flood operations around the state.

He said the department had identified several high-risk areas of flash floods such as Sungai Siput, Kerian and Hilir Perak and had been monitoring the areas regularly.

Since last week, several districts in Perak have been hit by flash floods with the latest 219 victims from Hilir Perak are still housed at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan as of noon today.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR BARU, a total of 1,250 firefighters and officers of the Johor JBPM are ready to face the coming flood season in the state.

Its director Datuk Yahaya Madis said apart from the flood, JBPM would also be on duty during the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election as well as the upcoming school examination season next month.

He said various preparations had been made including equipment, machinery, training, monitoring in the area of potential impact as well as the possibility of freezing the leave of personnel.

“The rainy season has already started and in the event of flood during the by-election, we may be called upon to help transfer the ballot boxes at inaccessible areas while during the examination period we might be requested to transport the exam papers,” he said.

He said this after officiating the department monthly assembly at Jalan Kangkar Tebrau here today. The Gerakan Tuntut Malaysia (Tuntut) group will hold a protest at Parliament today against the government’s Petrol Subsidy Programme (PSP).

Labelling the scheme as a scam its chairman A’zlan Abu Bakar said the protest will be held just before Budget 2020 is tabled at 3pm.

“Those who are eligible will only get RM30 per month. That is about RM1 per day.

“Does it make sense? The conditions to qualify are also tough,“ he told The Malaysia Insight. — Bernama