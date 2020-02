SEMPORNA: Sabah state government today extended aid to 20 families who lost their houses in a fire at Kampung Inabah Kamal, here last night.

Head of Political Secretaries to Chief Minister, Hasbullah Raudah said besides cash, the government also presented some daily essentials to the victims.

“It is hoped the contribution will help ease the burden of the victims who are now homeless.

“The government has never neglected the people affected by the disaster and always tried to help them,“ he said here.

Meanwhile, Semporna district officer Benedict Asmat said the victims were currently placed at Semporna community hall.

“They involved 120 individuals comprising 39 men, 36 women, 40 children and five babies,” he said, adding 12 houses destroyed in the fire that broke out at 7.45pm yesterday. - Bernama