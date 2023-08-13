Fire aboard cargo vessel completely extinguished

SHAH ALAM: The fire that broke out in several containers onboard a cargo ship en route to Port Klang near here early today, has been completely extinguished.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail in a statement said they were alerted of the incident at 1.30am, and the fire was successfully put out with the help of the Marine Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

He said the fire, involving a Shenzhen KMTC vessel which occurred in an area about six nautical miles southwest of Pulau Pintu Gedong, was brought under control at 3.30am.

“At 7.20 am, smokes were observed still coming from two containers and and one resin container was found to be leaking.

“Firefighters attacked the fire on the two containers directly and sealed the leaking resin container,“ he said, adding that there were no casualties involved.