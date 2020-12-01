Fire alarm interrupts Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: A fire alarm that went off at 10.18 am interrupted the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The incident, which occurred when Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Ahmad Amzad Hashim was having the floor during Question Time, caused all MPs and Parliament staff to be ordered to leave the august House and gather at an emergency assembly area.

According to Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, the Parliament Security Division had carried out the necessary inspection and found nothing alarming.

“Now, at 10.32 am, Alhamdulillah everything is safe and the bell was rung for two minutes to call all the MPs back into the House to resume the sitting,” he said,

Meanwhile, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said all MPs had adhered to the instruction to leave the House without using the elevator as part of the safety measures.

He said this was the first time he experienced such an incident since becoming an MP. -Bernama