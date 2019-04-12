Fire and explosion at Pengerang Integrated Complex

KOTA TINGGI: A fire and explosion occurred at the Pengerang Integrated Complex, near here, at 1.25am today.

Petronas, in confirming the incident said its Emergency & Fire Response Team had been deployed and the fire was contained within 30 minutes.

“The situation is under control and all the relevant authorities have been informed.

“We will provide additional information in due course as the investigation is still being carried out,“ it said in a statement here.

Videos and pictures of a blast incident at the complex had gone viral on Facebook and Twitter, with some netizens claiming to have felt tremors from the blast.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama from outside the complex at 6am today found that the plant was operating as usual with buses carrying workers as well as lorries heading in and out of the premises.

There were also no traces of smoke visible as at 6.30am. — Bernama