Fire and Rescue Dept deploys five helicopters to help victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is prepared to deploy five helicopters for operations to help victims in states affected by the floods.

Its director (Operations and Rescue Division), Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the department had deployed 40 of its personnel for operations to help flood victims in Hulu Langat, Selangor, and Bentong, Pahang, using helicopters early today.

He said the rainy weather and strong winds had to be taken into account when using the helicopter.

“For now, we are focusing on the two areas due to the strong river currents, with some of the victims reported to be stranded with seven to eight firemen, but they are safe as they are on high ground,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the rainy weather and strong winds were also taken into account before the helicopter assets were deployed to carry out operations to help flood victims.

According to Nor Hisham, the department received 1,800 emergency calls nationwide within the past 24 hours, with 1,600 of the calls from Selangor.

“Our main challenge is to give a quick response, and the main obstacle is how to get to the affected areas with the road closed and vehicles stranded on the road.

“We urge the victims to be patient and we will do our best to help,” he added.

Floods hit Klang Valley, forcing more than 3,600 residents to be evacuated to relief centres as of last night and a number of road users were stranded as roads and highways were closed due to the floods.

-Bernama