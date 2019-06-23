Fire and Rescue Dept officers waiting for green light from PM for critical allowance

JASIN: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is waiting for the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to grant a monthly critical allowance of RM200 to members of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) as enjoyed by the military and police personnel.

“I am sure it will be granted, but it will take a while. I hope the fire and rescue personnel nationwide can be patient,” Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri Perdana Open House organised by her ministry’s Coalition of National Community Policy Driving Force at Jasin Bestari fire station here today.

The event was also attended by Malacca Women, Welfare and Rural Development Committee chairman Ginie Lim Siew Lin and Malacca Fire and Rescue Department director Mohammad Zin Salleh.

Zuraida said the critical allowance is expected to benefit more than 14,000 fire and rescue personnel nationwide. — Bernama