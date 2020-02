KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will be purchasing five compressed air foam system (CAFS) vehicles costing about RM150 million, in stages starting next year.

JBPM director-general, Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the procurement of the high capacity engines is part of 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to enhance the firefighting capability in the country.

He said the European-made engines would be placed at high-risk urban areas such Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

“The process of extinguishing fire will be more efficient and faster as the system has a more powerful water spray using foam to stop the blaze and reduce losses at premises on fire.

“We hope this engine will prove to be effective as it has been deployed by fire brigades such as the London Fire Brigade and the Los Angeles Fire Department where it garnered impressive results,” he told a media conference after the Kuala Lumpur JBPM 2019 Department Medal and Excellent Award Presentation at its Quarters Complex in Cheras, here today.

In another development, Mohammad Hamdan said the department would be recruiting 1,000 personnel and 100 of them would be stationed in Kuala Lumpur while the remaining new firemen would be assigned to stations all over the country.

JBPM is also revising its Smart Maps to identify high and low risk areas to facilitate the agency locate its stations and assets.

“The maps were last reviewed in 2015 and there were new developments in the past four years,” he added.

At the ceremony, 29 officers and personnel were awarded with the department’s medal while 74 employees were received the excellent award. - Bernama