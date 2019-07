KOTA SAMARAHAN: A team of firemen from the Kota Samarahan Fire and Rescue Station rescued a four-month-old baby girl trapped in a Proton Persona car here, this morning.

The team led by operations commander Meor Azrulhafiz took five minutes to open the car door said to have been locked for about seven minutes at Tadika Insan Gemilang, Taman Palm Villa.

“The baby was reported to be safe and with no untoward incidents occurring, and she was handed over to her mother,“ read a statement from the Sarawak Fire Operations Centre here today.

In the 8.25am incident, the baby’s mother was sending her two other children aged three and four, to the kindergarten. — Bernama