Fire at communication tower in Hutan Melintang

IPOH: A communication tower owned by Digi, and shared by Celcom and Maxis, in Batu 10, Hutan Melintang, about 119 kilometres from here, caught fire yesterday morning.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said communication and internet coverage disruptions were expected to occur for a period of several days following the incident at about 7am.

“The MCMC has instructed all service providers to carry out repair work immediately, and it is understood that the work is being carried out to restore the affected communication network,“ the statement said.

The statement also said that the affected communication network is expected to be fully restored by Sunday.

It said the cause of the fire is still being investigated. -Bernama