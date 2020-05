KUALA LUMPUR: Hengyuan Refining Company Bhd (HRC) has confirmed that a fire that broke out at a crude tank at its refinery in Port Dickson yesterday has been extinguished.

As of 1.52am, the fire was contained at source and did not spread to the surrounding environment, it said. No injuries have been reported.

“HRC would like to record its deepest appreciation to bomba (the Fire and Rescue Department), the police, the Department of Occupational Safety & Health Malaysia and other local relevant authorities for their concerted efforts working together with HRC in managing and putting out the fire,” it said in a statement today.

It said all relevant authorities, including the Department of Environment, had been informed on the update, and had given their support to work with HRC for the clean-up efforts.

“HRC is now focused on minimising any impact to the environment and clean-up efforts are underway. A thorough investigation will be conducted to identify the cause of the incident and to ensure necessary mitigation plan will be put in place to prevent a future recurrence,” the company said.

HRC also thanked Petron Port Dickson Refinery (PDR) which, through their mutual aid partner collaboration programme, also provided its support towards this incident.

HRC, formerly known as Shell Refining Company (Federation of Malaya) Bhd, operates a refinery in Port dickson with a licensed production capacity of 156,000 barrels per day. — Bernama