Fire at Kek Lok Si temple, only prayer paraphernalia destroyed

GEORGE TOWN: A fire broke out at the 131-year-old Kek Lok Si temple in Air Itam early today.

A spokesman at the Penang Fire and Rescue Department said the fire was believed to have started at about 12.50 am in the temple and damaged some of the prayer paraphernalia in the building.

The fire did not affect the building structure of the temple as was viralled, he said when contacted today.

He said fire-fighters took about 10 minutes to douse the flame and the department was investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred in the incident. - Bernama