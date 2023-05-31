Fire at Kuala Langat Selatan Forest Reserve extinguished

SHAH ALAM: The fire that broke out in the Kuala Langat Selatan Forest Reserve, covering ​​1.6 hectares, since last Monday, has been extinguished yesterday, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor.

He said the department was alerted of the fire at 6.32 pm and a team of 25 firemen, assisted by 33 personnel from various agencies, including the Kuala Langat Land and District Office, the Selangor Forestry Department (JPNS), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the police, was mobilised to the scene.

“At 6.30 pm yesterday, the fire was completely doused and cleaning work was continued by the JPNS using excavators. The tube well has also been activated until tomorrow and the fire department will carry out scheduled monitoring at the location,“ he added. -Bernama