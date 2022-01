SEOUL: A fire broke out at the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul on Friday but was put out in 17 minutes, Yonhap news agency reported, quoting officials.

The fire started from a fan heater on the embassy’s second floor at 9.38 am, forcing about 20 people to evacuate.

Part of the wall was burned, but no one was hurt, officials said.

Authorities are looking into exactly how the fan heater caused the fire. — Bernama