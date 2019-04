SONGKHLA: Five Malaysians are still in hospital for treatment following yesterday’s fire at a hotel in Sadao, Songkhla in southern Thailand.

Malaysian Consul General in Songkhla, Mohd Afandi Abu Bakar said three of them are being treated at Hatyai Hospital, while the other two at the Songkhla Hospital.

“Based on information received, one of them is reported to be in serious condition, while the other four are reported to be in stable condition,” he told reporters here.

Representatives from the Malaysian Consulate General in Songkhla visited them at the two hospitals today.

Fifteen Malaysians were reported to be affected in the fire which broke out at 8.25am (local time) yesterday.

In Penang, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya was reported to have said that he was informed that the fire at the hotel was caused by a shirt circuit, hence refuting the allegation that it was caused by a sabotage or terrorist attack. — Bernama