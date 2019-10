SHAH ALAM: Police arrested two men, including a drug processing expert, and seized drugs worth RM1.65 million following a fire at a shophouse in Jalan Meru, Klang near here last Friday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the arrest and seizure were made at about 9.30am following a distress call on minor explosions and thick smoke from the shophouse.

“Following the call, the police and fire-fighters rushed to the scene. It was not a big fire, and preliminary inspection found several drug processing equipment, and two local men, who were high due to the chemical reaction from the explosion, but were not injured, in the premises.

“The minor explosions were believed due to chemical reaction during the drug processing,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the police believed the explosion occurred when the two men were “preparing” to turn the premises, which was rented only a day before, for use as a drug processing laboratory.

Following a search at the premises, the police seized 45.8kg of liquid substance, believed to be ‘meth oil’ and five kg believed to be syabu.

Also seized were various equipment and chemicals, RM580 and a Proton Saga Aeroback car.

Noor Azam said one of the suspects, aged 47, had been arrested in Mantin in Negri Sembilan in 2016 and believed to have been trained to process drugs in Italy and China, and had 14 previous records.

The other suspect, aged 52, has three previous records and had served 10 years in jail in China for drug possession, he added.

“The two men were introduced by a third person, believed to form a drug syndicate,” he said, adding that the police were now looking for the third person. — Bernama