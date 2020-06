JOHOR BARU: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today confirmed that a fire broke out in the women’s ward of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) at 3pm and all 24 patients were evacuated to safety.

He said that a small fire broke out, and was extinguished by the hospital’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) but the fire started to spread again.

“The firefighters arrived at the scene within five minutes and managed to put out the fire 10 minutes later,” he said.

As of press time, 10 out of 24 patients have been transferred to the Permai Hospital while the rest have been placed in other wards in the HSA.

Dr Adham also urged the families of the affected patients to obtain further information on the matter from the hospital.

He said the cause of the fire was still being investigated by the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Asked if the cause of the fire was similar to the October 2016 fire incident, he said: “We will wait for the JPBM’s forensic report to determine if there are similarities. We will make sure the investigation is completed first.

“In the meantime, the complex which houses the ward will also be closed until a green light given by JPBM and the Public Works Department to be reopened,” he said.

Asked whether the Ministry of Health would re-inspect the entire HSA building following concerns over recurrences of fire in the future, Dr Adham said that it would look into the matter.

In October 2016, a fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) which left six dead.

— Bernama