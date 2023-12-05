Fire breaks out at computer store of SMK Taman Yarl

KUALA LUMPUR: Fire broke out at a computer store of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Yarl here this morning.

A spokesperson for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, said the department received a distress call regarding the fire at 7.26 am and 15 firefighters in two engines and an ambulance from the Sri Petaling and Seputeh fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene.

The firefighters managed to control the fire at 7.42 am and no casualty was reported.

The department was investigating the cause of the fire. -Bernama