Fire breaks out at furniture factory, 200 workers escape unhurt

SUBANG JAYA: About 200 workers of a furniture factory and warehouse in Jalan Subang 5, Subang Jaya near here faced anxious moments when fire broke out at the three-storey premises today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Norizham Mohd Nudin said he received an emergency call at 1.26pm and arrived at the scene about eight minutes later.

“A headcount was taken to ensure that all the employees were out of the burning building,“ he told reporters here today.

He said the fire was brought under control at around 3.19pm and no casualty was reported. The cause of the fire and losses incurred were under investigation.

Eight fire-engines and 36 firemen from Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, Puchong, Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya, Kota Anggerik and Serdang were involved in firefighting operation, he added.

Meanwhile, a worker Erna Noor Hasani, 29, said he became aware of the fire after hearing the noise and objects falling while in the surau performing prayers.

“I came out of the surau and saw flames on the ceiling, it was very hot and people panicked on seeing the fire on the second floor. We made a quick exit and followed instructions to go to a safe place,“ he told Bernama. — Bernama