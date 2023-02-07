Fire breaks out at SMK Seri Kenangan student hostel block

JOHOR BAHRU: A fire broke out at a student hostel block of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Kenangan in Segamat early this morning.

However, no casualties were reported.

Segamat Fire and Rescue Station Operations commander Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Aizad Mamat said 20 firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.58 am.

“The firefighters used a fire engine water pump and a fire hydrant in the two-storey building to put out the blaze.

“About 30 per cent of the building was destroyed by the fire,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Aizad said the cause of the fire and losses incurred were still being investigated.

The fire extinguishing operation ended at 4.03 am. - Bernama