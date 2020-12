KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department is still investigating the cause of the fire that broke out at the Mines Resort and Golf Club in Seri Kembangan yesterday afternoon.

The department Selangor director Norazam Khamis said the blaze destroyed about 30 percent of the double-storey building.

“No one was injured in the fire in the area of about 10,000 square feet,“ he said when contacted.

Twenty fire-fighters were rushed there in four trucks after the department was notified at 3.20pm, he said, adding that the fire was brought under control at 4.20pm.

The damage had yet to be ascertained, he added.-Bernama