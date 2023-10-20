Fire damages four double-storey shops at Jalan Perak

GEORGE TOWN: Four double-storey shops in Jalan Perak here were damaged in a fire last night.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Penang Operations Officer Mihd Fadli Omar said a team from Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.23pm.

“Upon arriving, the team found four double-storey shops were in flames and the fire was raging. The team carried out extinguishing operations to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby shops located there,” he said when contacted today.

He said no one was injured in the fire which caused 90 per cent to the shops, which included a motorcycle repair shop, a locksmith shop and a shop selling temple paraphernalia.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred, he added. - Bernama