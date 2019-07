KUALA LUMPUR: A fire damaged four wooden houses in Jalan Ayer Tawar, Setapak, early today.

No one was injured in the fire which occurred at about 1am, according to a statement from the Kuala Lumpur Fire & Rescue Department operations centre.

It said 47 firefighters from the Setapak, Wangsa Maju, Sentul, Hang Tuah, Keramat and Titiwangsa Fire & Rescue stations fought the blaze.

A resident, Lee Fook Hin, 78, said he and his wife managed to escape the fire which started from an adjacent house.

“Fortunately, our house was only slightly damaged,” he said. - Bernama