GEORGE TOWN: A fire broke out at Jalan Ayer Itam here early morning, damaging several shophouses.

The Penang fire and rescue department said it had received a distress call on the incident at around 6.10am on Monday.

“When the Fire and Rescue team arrived at the scene, we found a shop on fire.

“The estimated percentage of destruction is about 80%,“ the statement read.

No death or injuries had been reported as of 8am today.