MACHANG: The Machang District Fire and Rescue Department is continuing its search for a man, Zarawi Mohamed, 35, who was reported missing after falling into Sungai Kelantan at Kampung Maka, Joh, Labok here yesterday.

Machang fire and rescue officer Nik Ahmad Afsham Nik Pa said the operations resumed at 8am today after being postponed last night.

“The victim was believed to have fallen into the river after he slipped from the river bank and was swept away by the current at 11 am yesterday,” he said when contacted here today.

He added that search efforts were hindered by the strong current following rainfall in the Hulu Kelantan district since yesterday.

The search involving members of the Machang District Police Headquarters and the Civil Defence Force covered a 1km area from the place the victim was reported missing,” he said. — Bernama