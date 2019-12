GUA MUSANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) mercy flight yesterday faced anxieties during its attempt to land at Kampung Tembaga, Pos Gob, to pick up two indigenous pregnant women.

This happened due to bad weather that forced the Agusta AW139 helicopter crew which took off from Bertam Air Base in Penang at 11am to take some time before landing safely.

Public Relations Officer, Subang JBPM Air Unit Mohd Farhan Marzuki said the flight was to fetch two women, Kalsom Embah, 35, and Rembai Anjang, 20, who wanted to give birth.

He said the plane had to hover for a while due to bad weather and finally landed about 12.35pm before the two women were sent to Gua Musang Hospital (HGM).

He said mercy flights in Orang Asli villages were common for JBPM pilots especially during bad weather in the monsoon season.

Mohd Farhan said earlier, he received a report from the Gombak Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) at 9am on two indigenous women who wanted to give birth before arranging for an immediate flight to Kampung Tembaga, Pos Gob.

He said the rescue operation had to be carried out due to the difficulty of sending patients to HGM using the road because it was badly damaged.

“The flight carrying two female patients then landed at the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station ground at 1pm and sent them to the hospital by an ambulance in stable condition,“ he said.

He said they were expected to be accompany by their respective husbands, Arifin Awang, 36, for Rembai and Udin Angah, 42, for Kalsom.

Mohd Farhan said the flight was led by pilot Sharizal Sahari and assisted by himself. — Bernama