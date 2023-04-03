Fire dept all smiles, thanks to Budget 2023: Nga

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, an agency under the Local Government Development Ministry, is all smiles after having received an allocation of RM206.64 million, a 32 per cent increase over the previous year, under the recent Budget 2023.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said the increased allocation showed how much the Unity Government cherishes its ‘red heroes’ who have given their all to serve and save the public.

The department, a recipient of the Integrity, Governance and Anti-Corruption Awards (AIGA) 2022 gold category award, will use RM46.51 million - a five-fold increase from the year before - to purchase equipment and supplies to boost the department’s capabilities and readiness, he said.

“It includes procurement of 12 K9 dog units to assist in search and rescue operations during disasters,” he said during an interview with Bernama.

In addition, RM129.23 million has been allocated for the construction of new buildings throughout Malaysia and upgrades to existing fire and rescue stations, including building and fire engine maintenance.

“We expect 15 fire stations to be completely built by the end of this year alone. Seven have been completed, another eight are under construction. The stations include those in Manjalara, Kepong, Tambun, Rembau, among others,” he said.

His ministry received a total allocation of RM5.333 billion under this year’s budget, compared to RM5.146 billion in 2022, a 3.63 per cent increase, or RM186.9 million.

Nga said other initiatives under this year’s budget that focused on sustainability in the country included a RM20 million allocation under the Prihatin Community Association Grant to empower communities as initiat responders during disasters, which will benefit over 2,000 resident associations.

He added that the budget also provides full exemption of stamp duties for purchasing first homes for properties worth RM500,000 and below, and a 75 per cent exemption for properties over RM500,000 to RM1 million.

These announcements under the Budget 2023 clearly proved that the government is serious about getting Malaysia back on track and highlights its concern towards challenges faced by Malaysians in building a better future for the country. - Bernama