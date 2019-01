GUA MUSANG: The Fire and Rescue Department today dispatched two of its helicopters to bring out the remaining 101 students still stranded in five Orang Asli settlements here.

Its Air Unit commander Cik Hamdan Hamzah told Bernama that the operation started at 10am and it took them three hours to ferry out 16 student per helicopter per trip to their schools.

He added that weather was also of no help and expected the operation to be concluded by Friday.

A total of 151 Orang Asli students of Pos Bihai, Balar, Gob, Simpor and Belatim could not begin the new school session which started on Jan 4 because heavy rain had damaged the timber access routes to them. — Bernama