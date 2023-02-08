Fire Dept inspecting safety standards at polling stations in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is always committed to ensuring that the safety level of the polling stations in the three state constituencies in this district is at the optimal level ahead of the Aug 12 state polls.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station chief Nor Azizi Che Noh said that inspection of polling centres’ safety standards has started and is expected to be completed by Aug 8.

He said the inspection also involved kindergarten premises and school buildings that will be used as polling centres.

“We are carrying out safety inspections at almost 46 polling stations including in Orang Asli settlements.

“It is important to ensure that fire extinguishers at these interior-located premises are functioning properly, so that those at the centres can undertake an appropriate first response in the event of a fire,” he told reporters after inspecting a polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulat here today.

The three state seats in Gua Musang are Nenggiri, Paloh and Galas. -Bernama