NILAI: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is optimistic that Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who has gone missing from a resort here since Sunday, is still alive.

Its Seremban station chief Mohamad Idris, said this was because the resort area was close to water sources like rivers and streams.

“Though she has been missing for four days now, there is still a chance of survival as there are water sources close by even if there is no food.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation for today will be concentrated on the riverbanks and surroundings of Sungai Berembun (Berembun River), which flows through the area.

Mohamad added that 40 JBPM officers and personnel from Seremban, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor including from its Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) had been deployed in SAR operation for the missing girl.

“Ten PPDA rescuers have begun diving operations particularly around the rapids along the river and the riverbed.

“The personnel have been divided into four groups according to the search sectors which includes forested areas,“ he said.

Nora Anne who has learning difficulties, arrived with her family from London on Saturday for a two-week vacation and was reported missing the following day.

She was found missing from her room at The Dusun resort by her family at 8am (on Sunday).

Meanwhile, at least 20 local and international media personnel have been camping at the entrance to the resort since early this morning. They have not been not allowed into the resort area with its entrance strictly controlled by security personnel. — Bernama